347 / 365
Diary Shot
Somewhere to the left of the photo will be our new home, hopefully built by early summer, it's a bit of a quagmire at the moment.
22nd October 2025
22nd Oct 25
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Photo Details
Pat Knowles
ace
Wow how exciting Lesley! I know how you feel & all the decisions you have to make over the next few months!
October 27th, 2025
