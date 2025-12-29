Previous
St. Paul's at Irton by countrylassie
360 / 365

St. Paul's at Irton

Our local church with particularly fine stained glass windows designed by Sir Edward Burne Jones and William Morris, made by Morris and Company.

There is a fine 9th century Anglo Saxon cross too.
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Lesley Aldridge

Photo Details

