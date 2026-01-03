Sign up
Wolf Moon
There are some fantastic photos of the Wolf Moon out in the photo world. This is my amateur shot taken outside in my dressing gown with shaking hands!
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
Lesley Aldridge
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
