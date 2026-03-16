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Brunch Stop by countrylassie
Photo 372

Brunch Stop

At one of my favourite cafes, it was lovely and quiet first thing this morning.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
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Beverley ace
looks very welcoming... nice pic
March 16th, 2026  
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