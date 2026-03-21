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This Way and That by countrylassie
Photo 375

This Way and That

Looking south on the beach.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
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Beverley ace
i like view..... wonderful striding along the beach...
March 21st, 2026  
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