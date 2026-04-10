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Duck! by countrylassie
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Duck!

10th April 2026 10th Apr 26

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
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Mark Prince ace
Is that the M6 southbound at Tebay ?
That plane or a similar one has been flying over Runcorn for the last two or three weeks. We have guessed ( rightly or wrongly), that it is training flights as it is using the approach routes into Liverpool John Lennon airport, but does not land.
Sometimes three or four times a night.
April 13th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
I think it’s definitely the M6 just north of Tebay….its where the motorway devides. A beautiful scenic route. It’s busy!
April 13th, 2026  
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