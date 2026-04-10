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Photo 380
Duck!
10th April 2026
10th Apr 26
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Lesley Aldridge
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@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
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A little extra
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M2101K6G
Taken
10th April 2026 12:11pm
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Mark Prince
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Is that the M6 southbound at Tebay ?
That plane or a similar one has been flying over Runcorn for the last two or three weeks. We have guessed ( rightly or wrongly), that it is training flights as it is using the approach routes into Liverpool John Lennon airport, but does not land.
Sometimes three or four times a night.
April 13th, 2026
Pat Knowles
ace
I think it’s definitely the M6 just north of Tebay….its where the motorway devides. A beautiful scenic route. It’s busy!
April 13th, 2026
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That plane or a similar one has been flying over Runcorn for the last two or three weeks. We have guessed ( rightly or wrongly), that it is training flights as it is using the approach routes into Liverpool John Lennon airport, but does not land.
Sometimes three or four times a night.