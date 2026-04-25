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Majorcan Pearls by countrylassie
Photo 384

Majorcan Pearls

We had a trip to the pearl museum, really a vast series of shops selling Majorcan pearls at hugely inflated prices. They are not even pearls but glass with 'pearl essence', the mind boggles!
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
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🐶 Joyce Ann ace
How fascinating!
April 25th, 2026  
narayani ace
Great shot - but what a rort!
April 25th, 2026  
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