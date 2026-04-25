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Photo 384
Majorcan Pearls
We had a trip to the pearl museum, really a vast series of shops selling Majorcan pearls at hugely inflated prices. They are not even pearls but glass with 'pearl essence', the mind boggles!
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Lesley Aldridge
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@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
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A little extra
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M2101K6G
Taken
25th April 2026 11:42am
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🐶 Joyce Ann
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How fascinating!
April 25th, 2026
narayani
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Great shot - but what a rort!
April 25th, 2026
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