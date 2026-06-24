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Previous
Photo 403
Maryport
With the Solway Firth and Scotland in the background.
24th June 2026
24th Jun 26
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Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
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Album
A little extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
24th June 2026 1:01pm
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Pat Knowles
ace
Lovely scene especially with the addition of the man. Men are funny aren’t they? Even in this heat he still has his cap on….the Northern man! Sandals with socks too, fantastic!
June 27th, 2026
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