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A Cool Concert by countrylassie
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A Cool Concert

We had a private intimate concert by this super artist (Richard Booth)
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
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