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Photo 405
Progress
We had a crisis meeting with the builder last week, he seems to have cracked on since.
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
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