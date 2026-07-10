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Drigg Sunset by countrylassie
Photo 408

Drigg Sunset

10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
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Beverley ace
gorgeous sunset...
July 11th, 2026  
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