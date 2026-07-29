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Previous
Photo 416
In the Distance
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
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Photo Details
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6
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2
Album
A little extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
29th July 2026 12:23pm
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Beverley
ace
a beautiful capture... calm dreamy & spot on!!!
July 29th, 2026
Rick Schies
ace
Makes a beautiful transition into color
July 29th, 2026
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