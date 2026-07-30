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Previous
Photo 417
Cumbrian Coastline
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
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Photo Details
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5
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3
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2
Album
A little extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
30th July 2026 8:54pm
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Dorothy
ace
So glad you have a perfect C photo. ☺️
July 30th, 2026
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@illinilass
❤️
July 30th, 2026
Pat Knowles
ace
So beautiful…….the best! Even the wind farm looks pretty here!
July 30th, 2026
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