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Cumbrian Coastline by countrylassie
Photo 417

Cumbrian Coastline

30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
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Dorothy ace
So glad you have a perfect C photo. ☺️
July 30th, 2026  
Lesley Aldridge ace
@illinilass ❤️
July 30th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
So beautiful…….the best! Even the wind farm looks pretty here!
July 30th, 2026  
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