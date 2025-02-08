Sign up
Previous
91 / 365
Black Combe
A fell in the south west of the Lake District National Park, standing at 600m (1970 ft), it has excellent views of land and sea.
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
Lesley Aldridge
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
And yet more
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX740 HS
Taken
8th February 2025 12:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
fell
,
cumbria
,
combe
,
ldnp
