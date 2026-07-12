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Diary Shot
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
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M2101K6G
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12th July 2026 12:55pm
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narayani
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Progress!
July 12th, 2026
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