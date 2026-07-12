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Diary Shot by countrylassie
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Diary Shot

12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
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narayani ace
Progress!
July 12th, 2026  
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