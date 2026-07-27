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103 / 365
Kitchen/Dining/Family Room
Just a diary Shot. Slow progress.
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
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M2101K6G
Taken
27th July 2026 10:06am
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