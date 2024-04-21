Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2225
IMG_20240421_164916_Original
Quick sketch today, comparing my new paynes grey graphite block with an indigo chunk + a little charcoal
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carol
@cpw
2225
photos
4
followers
1
following
609% complete
View this month »
2218
2219
2220
2221
2222
2223
2224
2225
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
2312DRA50G
Taken
21st April 2024 4:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close