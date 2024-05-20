Previous
IMG_20240520_182607_Original by cpw
Photo 2254

IMG_20240520_182607_Original

Similar to yesterday’s, oil and soft pastel over collage. Probably do a bit more tomorrow.
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Carol

@cpw
