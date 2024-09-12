Previous
5C9C6AB0-70DA-49F2-82CE-3E46CBFA972F-COLLAGE by cpw
Photo 2367

5C9C6AB0-70DA-49F2-82CE-3E46CBFA972F-COLLAGE

The start of some new gelliplate seascapes today at our zoom ArtLab. I may add some collage, don’t know yet!
12th September 2024 12th Sep 24

Carol

@cpw
