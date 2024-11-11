Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2427
IMG_20241111_153605_Original
A patchwork of gelliprints, not quite sure what I’m going to do with them yet. Maybe use as wrapping paper or as covers for handmade sketchbooks - probably the latter.
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carol
@cpw
2427
photos
3
followers
1
following
664% complete
View this month »
2420
2421
2422
2423
2424
2425
2426
2427
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
2312DRA50G
Taken
11th November 2024 3:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close