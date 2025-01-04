Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2481
IMG_20250104_162335_Original
A process of adding and taking away. I’ll probably scrape or sand these back and then add more paint or a glaze layer.
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carol
ace
@cpw
2571
photos
3
followers
1
following
679% complete
View this month »
2474
2475
2476
2477
2478
2479
2480
2481
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
2312DRA50G
Taken
4th January 2025 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close