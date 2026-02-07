Sign up
Photo 2833
1000010773
It sort of worked! I wanted drips but wanted them thinner. Wanted to take the patterns from the tile in my previous painting and put them on the vases instead. A good thing to do whilst stewarding an exhibition.
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
Carol
@cpw
