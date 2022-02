Twinkle twinkle little star!

Taken yesterday while we were visiting our daughter. Our granddaughter 21 months old word perfect singing at the top of her voice with NanNan!! She was rocking up and down on her brothers rocker which is a mammoth and wouldn’t get off it and even had her dinner sat astride it! She is a fruit loop as her mum calls her but so funny.

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.