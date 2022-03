Portal fun!!

This afternoon making a call on the Portal our two grandchildren were having great fun trying out all the filters . He is hiding his face because his sister is being a dragon, it’s quite a scary mask!! Our granddson was enjoying it so much he surprised us all by talking more than he ever has, it’s something which was wonderful to hear. It’s use has been an absolute godsend since lockdown.

Best on black



