Another beauty

This time in Barbie pink, so pretty, hope they stay clear of the frosts.

Nice on black



Well I found out this afternoon my op has been cancelled till May 6th, why am I not surprised? Now I have to go through all the angst again in a couple of months. One good thing we can see our grandchildren after being separated for a few weeks, every cloud has a silver lining!!



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome