Previous
Next
Strutting his stuff!! by craftymeg
67 / 365

Strutting his stuff!!

A newly fledged gull showing off his adult plumage by strutting up and down on the sea wall. He obviously was hoping for a female to notice him!!
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.

15th March 2022 15th Mar 22

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise