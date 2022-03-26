Previous
Next
Digging for bait by craftymeg
78 / 365

Digging for bait

Fishermen on the beach looking for bait. The tide was out and sun was glinting on the wet sand, I liked the combination. This was at the South Gare near Redcar
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
26th March 2022 26th Mar 22

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise