Feast

The car park wall was covered in food, a real tasty feast for any bird! It never lasts long and is put out on a regular basis. It’s nice to see all the birds that congregate at the spread. Another chaffinch is all there was the other day, the tits were very skittish, some days it’s just quiet.

Nice on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.