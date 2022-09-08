Choc chip

Choc chip and ginger biscuits/cookies, another baking day, they were frozen as soon as they were cool as they stay fresher longer if you just defrost when you need them, they last a bit longer too!!

I also tried for the first time a fruitcake made in the slow cooker. It turned out better than I thought, the next one will be tweaked a little. I never thought of doing it that way, I overcooked and it burnt around the edges but it was trimmed and the rest was very edible. I’m going to half the recipe and cook in a small loaf tin on a raised grid, I think that will solve the problem. Cook for 2 hours and cost a couple of pence in energy. It’s time to save on energy with the crisis we are going through at the moment.

Best on black



It has just been announced our Queen has peacefully past away this afternoon, it’s such a sad day for her family and the whole of the country, the longest reining monarch in our history.