All that’s left

A sad moment today to see what is left of the old steel works. We noticed everything around the main works had gone. A few more weeks and the main structure will have gone, I will miss it. I know it’s ugly to most people but I’ve grown up with it so to me it’s part of the landscape. I will keep an eye on it and get the final photos if I can.

Best on black



