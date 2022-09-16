Previous
First outing!! by craftymeg
252 / 365

First outing!!

Today is sunny but very cold for September 11-13C so I wore my chunky warm rainbow cardigan/jacket. It’s first outing and for those who were interested in the finished article that I showed I was knitting last month. Hubby took the photo, and decided I suited the colours and not to pretend he wasn’t with me while I had it on!! I collected a couple of nice complements while we were out and it was lovely and warm being a wool mix yarn.
Better on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
16th September 2022 16th Sep 22

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Beryl Lloyd ace
It does look good on you - Love the random coloured wool and knitted pattern! Ther is certainly a nip in the air in spite of the sunshine
September 16th, 2022  
