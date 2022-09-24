Sign up
260 / 365
Brown again
The moor has now lost its purple heather and the bracken is turning to gold, but still there is a beauty as you can see in the late September autumnal sunshine.
Better on black
Thank you for all.your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
24th September 2022
24th Sep 22
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
grasses-september
,
moorland-drystone-wall-sedge-
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How quickly it has change colours! Love the old stone wall! and the light reflecting on the crop of rocks!
September 24th, 2022
