Brown again by craftymeg
260 / 365

Brown again

The moor has now lost its purple heather and the bracken is turning to gold, but still there is a beauty as you can see in the late September autumnal sunshine.
24th September 2022 24th Sep 22

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Beryl Lloyd ace
How quickly it has change colours! Love the old stone wall! and the light reflecting on the crop of rocks!
September 24th, 2022  
