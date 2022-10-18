Sign up
284 / 365
Further down the road
This is just a little further down the bank on the road to Rosedale. The village lays in the bottom of the Dale to the left and the fields you see are the other side of the Dale.
18th October 2022
18th Oct 22
Margaret Brown
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
rosedale-north-york-moors-autumn-october
Joan Robillard
Fabulous
October 18th, 2022
