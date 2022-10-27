Darnholm

In the middle of the moor near Whitby is Goathland where the series Heartbeat was filmed and just a bit further along through the village is the small village of Darnholm. It has a very narrow road that takes you to a dead end in the valley and this photo is the Mill-house that stands at the end of the road. It overlooks the river and stepping stones a beautiful setting but as you can see there is a marker post for flooding, so I’m not so sure about staying dry when it gets wet!! The day was overcast wet grey and miserable but it still looked so picturesque!!

Nice on black



