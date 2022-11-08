Previous
Darnholm by craftymeg
Darnholm

Across the moor from Darnholm to Whitby, on a misty wintery day. The moor can be seen on the horizon and beyond that is Whitby.
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Barb ace
Such a very lovely, pastoral scene! An easy fav!
November 8th, 2022  
Sarah Bremner ace
Great photo....so atmospheric and great colours.
November 8th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
This is amazing, love your composition, a perfectly tranquil scene.
November 8th, 2022  
