305 / 365
Darnholm
Across the moor from Darnholm to Whitby, on a misty wintery day. The moor can be seen on the horizon and beyond that is Whitby.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
8th November 2022
8th Nov 22
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3591
photos
165
followers
75
following
298
299
300
301
302
303
304
305
Barb
ace
Such a very lovely, pastoral scene! An easy fav!
November 8th, 2022
Sarah Bremner
ace
Great photo....so atmospheric and great colours.
November 8th, 2022
Judith Johnson
This is amazing, love your composition, a perfectly tranquil scene.
November 8th, 2022
