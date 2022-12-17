Previous
Next
Mere by craftymeg
344 / 365

Mere

Another frozen mere photo from a different angle. The weather is cold but not quite as bad as earlier in the week, it’s a balmy 3c today!!
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
17th December 2022 17th Dec 22

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
94% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty with the frosty trees! fav
December 17th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful capture and so beautiful.
December 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise