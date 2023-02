Birthdays

An order for 2 special birthdays, something pretty she said so this is what I have just finished, they are going to be mounted on a card that can be kept and framed as a keep sake. I hope she likes them, they took me hours to sketch and colour. The initials make it personal and I have coloured them with colourfast pencils so they won’t fade.

Better on black



