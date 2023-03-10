5inches!

It’s nearly gone now but this is what greeted me when I woke this morning. It’s only the second lot of snow we have had this winter, temps have been in low single figures cold but another winter with very little snow. These past 15 years things have changed with a lot less snow on many of the years, I’m guessing global warming. When it lays it reminds you of what winters used to be like!



In March 1975 it snowed and we had to go out and buy a tumble dryer to dry my new babies nappieds it was so cold



In march1980 my daughters birthday party was only saved because the children invited lived in the same road. We had to lift everyone over 4ft snowplough drifts to get them into the house.



35 years ago the snow was ploughed over the top of snow markers on the Blakey Ridge moors road, we travelled through snow drifts 12 ft high and the Lion Inn on Blakey ridge was cut off for over a week with all the customers trapped inside, luckily they always had a good food cellar!



We haven’t seen weather like that for years.



