Out for a walk!

Our pet ducks out for a walk in the fresh snow, hubbie thought they might like to play!!



He then sent the photo over for our granddaughter to see what her duckies were doing, he worries me sometimes!! These are the ones she plays with in the sink when she comes and the rest are at her house. It was to say the least an unusual advent calendar he had this last Christmas, our daughter thought he might enjoy it. Mind you it was our kids getting him gnomes that started a trip round the garden finding them in odd paces, it lasted the year and I’m hoping these baby ducks don’t suffer from wanderlust like they did, it was funny though!!

Better on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.