Out for a walk! by craftymeg
Photo 428

Out for a walk!

Our pet ducks out for a walk in the fresh snow, hubbie thought they might like to play!!

He then sent the photo over for our granddaughter to see what her duckies were doing, he worries me sometimes!! These are the ones she plays with in the sink when she comes and the rest are at her house. It was to say the least an unusual advent calendar he had this last Christmas, our daughter thought he might enjoy it. Mind you it was our kids getting him gnomes that started a trip round the garden finding them in odd paces, it lasted the year and I’m hoping these baby ducks don’t suffer from wanderlust like they did, it was funny though!!
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
carol white
Very cute, made me smile.Fav😊
March 11th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Funny
March 11th, 2023  
Jeremy Cross
Great shot
March 11th, 2023  
Peter Dulis
sweet
March 11th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
Men will be boys Margaret!! ha ! but oh so cute - made me smile!
March 11th, 2023  
