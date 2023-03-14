Previous
Breath of spring by craftymeg
Photo 431

Breath of spring

My fav spring flower, an early Mother’s Day pressie from my daughter along with a head torch and a lint remover(to take the bobbles of my knitwear). I asked for a USB one to charge so I wasn’t changing batteries so very uninspiring but I will have bobble free knitwear! It works great, after a very senior moment of thinking it didn’t work to find I hadn’t taken the cap off the shaving head, I do worry sometimes!!

The head torch you might ask? They are brilliant for seeing what you are doing on a night when you are knitting and especially when I am on my first pair of socks, they’re great fun easy on the whole just such tiny needles and easy to mislay stitches, now I have a light to wear and one to charge, I use them a lot!! I don’t think my first pair of socks will be very pretty, just wearable!!
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.

14th March 2023 14th Mar 23

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Fisher Family
A lovely shot, nice details - fav!

Ian
March 14th, 2023  
Barb ace
Gorgeous flowers!
March 14th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Love a Spring flower.
March 14th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous spring tulips Margaret! and enjoyed your narrative -- I have also in the past tried to de-bobble things with the cap still on the shaving head!!! ha ha!! fav
March 14th, 2023  
