Breath of spring

My fav spring flower, an early Mother’s Day pressie from my daughter along with a head torch and a lint remover(to take the bobbles of my knitwear). I asked for a USB one to charge so I wasn’t changing batteries so very uninspiring but I will have bobble free knitwear! It works great, after a very senior moment of thinking it didn’t work to find I hadn’t taken the cap off the shaving head, I do worry sometimes!!



The head torch you might ask? They are brilliant for seeing what you are doing on a night when you are knitting and especially when I am on my first pair of socks, they’re great fun easy on the whole just such tiny needles and easy to mislay stitches, now I have a light to wear and one to charge, I use them a lot!! I don’t think my first pair of socks will be very pretty, just wearable!!

Better on black



