Here is my first attempt at making socks, I’m on the length of the foot on my second sock so the heel turned and now the home stretch, I’m really pleased that they do look like socks and fit quite well, I will just have to make a few adjustments to the next pair. They take ages to make,I’ve been knitting these for about a month and tried several different needles to find the ones I prefere, I ended up with a 80cm x2.5mm Addi square circular needle. I’m enjoying knitting but can only do it for so long. As the stitches are so small and needle so fine.
Fisher Family
An impressive (and colourful) piece of work!

Ian
March 17th, 2023  
carol white ace
Love the colourful wool
March 17th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Beautiful work!
March 17th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Ooh they look so lovely
March 17th, 2023  
