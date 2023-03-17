Socks

Here is my first attempt at making socks, I’m on the length of the foot on my second sock so the heel turned and now the home stretch, I’m really pleased that they do look like socks and fit quite well, I will just have to make a few adjustments to the next pair. They take ages to make,I’ve been knitting these for about a month and tried several different needles to find the ones I prefere, I ended up with a 80cm x2.5mm Addi square circular needle. I’m enjoying knitting but can only do it for so long. As the stitches are so small and needle so fine.

Shows better on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.