Previous
Next
Nearly over by craftymeg
Photo 438

Nearly over

So pretty even when they’re nearly over, they’ve lasted 8 days which isn’t bad.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
120% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Very nice on black - love the light
March 21st, 2023  
Dianne
They are still gorgeous.
March 21st, 2023  
*lynn ace
love the light and colors
March 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise