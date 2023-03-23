At last

Our grandsons birthday cake for anyone who wanted to see where the wheels I posted were going the other day, not perfect by a long way but it looks like a car and he will love it.



It took us both about 8 hours to put together.. what should have been easy turned out more work than we thought. The car cake tin was nice in theory but didn’t cook evenly so I made 3 pound cakes which were chilled sandwiched and carved into shape. Then buttercreamed and covered in fondant, the whole thing is huge and is on a 14 inch board. We are just hoping his sister doesn’t ask for her favourite car but I suppose it might be a bit easier next time around.

Better on black

I’ve just blanked his name out. I think there is enough for all his class!!