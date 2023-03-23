Previous
At last by craftymeg
Photo 440

At last

Our grandsons birthday cake for anyone who wanted to see where the wheels I posted were going the other day, not perfect by a long way but it looks like a car and he will love it.

It took us both about 8 hours to put together.. what should have been easy turned out more work than we thought. The car cake tin was nice in theory but didn’t cook evenly so I made 3 pound cakes which were chilled sandwiched and carved into shape. Then buttercreamed and covered in fondant, the whole thing is huge and is on a 14 inch board. We are just hoping his sister doesn’t ask for her favourite car but I suppose it might be a bit easier next time around.
I’ve just blanked his name out. I think there is enough for all his class!!
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Judith Johnson ace
It looks amazing - I love it!
March 23rd, 2023  
Michelle
We’ll worth the effort it looks amazing!
March 23rd, 2023  
carol white ace
Lovely.I bet he was thrilled with it
March 23rd, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
fav
March 23rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wow, This is a beautiful birthday cake!
March 23rd, 2023  
Delboy79 ace
Mmm all that lovely marzipan
March 23rd, 2023  
Fran Balsera ace
Beautiful cake. It must be hard to cut it with a knife!
March 23rd, 2023  
