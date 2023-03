Northern Lights

Taken by my son after 11pm last night, on Saltburn Pier. I’m just so pleased I can show them dancing around over the North Sea viewed from the pier. The night was intermittent clouds and showers so they showed up really well. The reds purples and greens were bright and vibrant. Along the coast in Scotland the display has been even better.

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.