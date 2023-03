Northern Lights no2

Another from Thursday night taken by my son on Saltburn Pier. This is the one I love with the quite rare yellow aurora, (it’s not sunshine!) you only get in high activity. I am getting a canvas to hang on our staircase wall so it will always be on view. It’s so nice to see something like this right on our doorstep.

Pops on black



