Photo 444
Spring moor top
Today it was lovely and sunny but only 6-7C this was the scene on the top of the moor.
Nicer on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
2
1
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
north
,
-york-moors-ewes-sheep-heath-march
Mags
ace
There's just something so peaceful about grazing critters. Lovely shot!
March 27th, 2023
Michelle
Lovely country scene
March 27th, 2023
