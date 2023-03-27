Previous
Next
Spring moor top by craftymeg
Photo 444

Spring moor top

Today it was lovely and sunny but only 6-7C this was the scene on the top of the moor.
Nicer on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
121% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
There's just something so peaceful about grazing critters. Lovely shot!
March 27th, 2023  
Michelle
Lovely country scene
March 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise