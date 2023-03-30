Previous
Next
New Row by craftymeg
Photo 447

New Row

Love this row of houses and the many layers this photo has. It must be nice to live with the countryside on your doorstep.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
122% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Oh that looks just wonderful, love the coloured homes in front of the forest with sheep happily grazing in front.
March 30th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely capture :)
March 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise