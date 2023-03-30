Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 447
New Row
Love this row of houses and the many layers this photo has. It must be nice to live with the countryside on your doorstep.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Diana
ace
Oh that looks just wonderful, love the coloured homes in front of the forest with sheep happily grazing in front.
March 30th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely capture :)
March 30th, 2023
