Coal tit by craftymeg
Coal tit

It’s lovely to see the birds flitting around full of the joys of spring. This was yesterday up on Clay Bank car park overlooking the vale. It was so nice to get parked in front of the Hawthorne bush watching the birds and the daffodils, having an icecream from the van parked in the car park, he was doing a brisk trade with all the passers by and the busy car park and was wondering if he should make it a regular stand.
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Margaret Brown

