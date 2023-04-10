Another window

Previous
I have just sketched and outlined in grey ink my 4th window to go with my set of 3. I will use watercolour again so it matches and poor hubby gets to cut more mounts which he doesn’t enjoy!

I think my next project is a set of mushroom pictures to go in my soon to be painted kitchen.
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Dawn ace
So nicely done Margaret fav
April 10th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 10th, 2023  
