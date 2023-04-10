Sign up
Photo 458
Another window
I have just sketched and outlined in grey ink my 4th window to go with my set of 3. I will use watercolour again so it matches and poor hubby gets to cut more mounts which he doesn’t enjoy!
I think my next project is a set of mushroom pictures to go in my soon to be painted kitchen.
Better on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
2
1
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3744
photos
169
followers
71
following
Dawn
ace
So nicely done Margaret fav
April 10th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 10th, 2023
