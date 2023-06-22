Previous
She made a leaf crown by craftymeg
She made a leaf crown

Our granddaughter made a leaf crown in play school and refused to take it off. Our daughter said everyone went Awww, when they saw her come out to go home!!
What a beautiful happy child.
June 22nd, 2023  
