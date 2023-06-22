Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 531
She made a leaf crown
Our granddaughter made a leaf crown in play school and refused to take it off. Our daughter said everyone went Awww, when they saw her come out to go home!!
Best on black
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3817
photos
164
followers
69
following
145% complete
View this month »
524
525
526
527
528
529
530
531
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
YEAR 10
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf-crown-granddaughter-playschool-june
Mags
ace
What a beautiful happy child.
June 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close